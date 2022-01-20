Russia, NATO need to continue negotiations to normalize relations — Hungarian minister

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. Despite having different approaches, Russia and NATO should continue their negotiations to normalize their relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS on Thursday.

"We understand that Russia put forward its proposals [on security guarantees]. NATO has a different approach but this has to be discussed. So don't say there are going to be only sanctions. So what we want is the continuation of the discussion to come to a normal solution," he maintained.

The Hungarian minister was asked about the withdrawal of NATO forces from Hungary and going back to the situation before 1997. "What we want is to normalize the situation. We want NATO and Russia to trust each other. We want NATO and Russia not to look at each other in a hostile manner," the top diplomat stressed.

According to Szijjarto who is currently in New York to participate in UN events, Russia and NATO need to "discuss these issues on a diplomatic basis and not to send messages through the media.".