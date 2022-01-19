DPR authorities invite German Foreign Minister to visit the republic

DONETSK/LUGANSK, January 19. /TASS/. Authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) invited German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who previously expressed her desire to visit Donbass, to visit the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well. According to DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, this step will demonstrate Germany’s impartiality as a guarantor of the Minsk Agreements.

"If Ms. Baerbock really wants to provide an objective assessment of the situation, then we invite her to visit the [Donbass] republics, and not only territories under Ukrainian control," the Minister said in her Telegram channel. "We are ready to outline the entire spectrum of problems, caused by Ukraine’s non-implementation of its obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures. As a representative of a guarantor state, the German Foreign Ministry head should pay more attention to the principle of impartiality in assessment of the situation in Donbass and the negotiations process instead of making flagrantly biased opinions."

A similar invitation was sent to Baerbock by the authorities of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"In regards to the visit to the contact line area on the Ukrainian side, announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the LPR Foreign Ministry and the LPR delegation to the Minsk negotiations invite Ms. Baerbock to inspect the situation beyond the contact line," says Maria Kovshar, spokeswoman of the LPR delegation to the Minsk negotiations.

According to the spokeswoman, such visit would be a good way to avoid a biased approach.

"It is important to see in-person what residents of Donbass have to face amid the constant military aggression from the Ukrainian side," Kovshar said.

On Tuesday, Baerbock visited Kiev. Before that, she stated her intention to visit Ukraine once more, together with her French counterpart.