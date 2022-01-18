Russia-EU relations are hostage to Brussels’ anti-Russian policy, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the European Union are to a greater extent a hostage to the anti-Russian policy of Brussels and a number of EU member nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

According to the Russian top diplomat, much attention at the talks was focused on Moscow’s relations with Brussels. "Regrettably, they (Russian-EU relations - TASS) to a larger extent remain a hostage to the anti-Russian policy of Brussels and several anti-Russia members of the European Union," Lavrov said.

The European Union imposed anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the developments in Ukraine. The sanctions have been extended and expanded ever since. Talks on visa-free travel and a new basic cooperation agreement were suspended, several Russian officials were banned from entering the European Union and their assets were frozen. Apart from that, the European Union imposed trade, financial, and military restrictions. In response, Russia imposed a ban on imports of a range of food products from the European Union.

The EU summit in March 2015 ruled that economic sanctions against Moscow would stay in force until the Minsk agreements are implemented. The EU did not say however what would happen if Kiev blocks their implementation.