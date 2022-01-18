Russian Health Ministry approves list of contraindications to vaccination against COVID-19

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian health ministry has approved a list of contraindications for vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection, according to a document published by Russia’s official legislative database late on Monday.

The document, signed by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, lists the following conditions as permanent contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination: serious allergic reaction and hypersensitivity to the vaccine’s components, as well as serious adverse effects attributed to a previous dose of the vaccine (convulsive disorders, fever of 40 degrees Centigrade or higher, hyperemia or edema at the injection site).

Temporary contraindications include infectious and viral diseases in the acute stage, gastrointestinal infections and flare-ups of a chronic condition. Such patients can be granted a temporary exemption of between two and four weeks after recovery.

Russia currently has six registered vaccines against the coronavirus: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light, Sputnik M and EpiVacCorona-N. All of them are of Russian manufacture.

According to the document, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N, CoviVac, Sputnik Light and Sputnik M are contraindicated for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are contraindicated for cancer patients.