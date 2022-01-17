Moscow disappointed with current state of relations with Germany — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow is disappointed with the current state of Russian-German relations, but it does not refuse to build cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, the Foreign Ministry reported on Monday ahead of talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Germany.

"We are disappointed with the present state of Russian-German relations that are going through a difficult stage due to the policy towards comprehensive containment of our country put into action by the official Berlin," the ministry said.

"In particular, this policy consists in the sizable constant presence of the Bundeswehr ‘on the eastern flank’ of NATO, in the bigger activity of its participation in military exercises held by the bloc in various regions in the east of Europe, in its provision of German territory as the main zone of the stationing and logistical support for American troops on the European continent," the ministry stressed.

With the consent of Berlin, the European Union is imposing sanctions against Russia on a regular basis. "Germany is consistently opposing us on a broad range of issues of the key international agenda," the ministry stressed. "Germany is making attempts to put pressure on domestic political processes in Russia, German media outlets openly conduct anti-Russian propaganda, while alternative information, including by Russian and Russian-language media outlets in Germany, comes under pressure," it went on to say.

However, in view of the specific significance of cooperation between the countries within the European and global contexts, Russia "is not giving up the task of building them on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit," the Foreign Ministry said. "The Russian side is committed to a constructive dialogue with the new German government, formed by the coalition of the SPD, the Alliance 90/The Greens and the FDP," the ministry added.

Moscow works on the premise that German society has the demand for better relations with Russia and a sizable part of it support this, the ministry noted.