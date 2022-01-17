Russian ambassador points to ‘identity crisis’ of European security bloc

MOSCOW, January 17./TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is going through an ‘identity crisis’, Russian OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told an online briefing on Monday.

"The OSCE finds itself in a very difficult situation, I am candid about this. Many colleagues may not agree with me, including senior colleagues, but given my 25 years of experience in this organization, I can firmly state that there is every indication of not only a degradation of the organization itself and its structure, but also of an identity crisis," the Russian permanent representative stressed.

However, this multilateral platform still remains "important and necessary" for Russia’s foreign policy, Lukashevich stressed.