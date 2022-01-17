Germany prepared for security dialogue with Russia, top diplomat says

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. The German government is ready to hold a serious dialogue on European security with Russia but will not deviate from its principles, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

She is scheduled to hold talks in Kiev on January 17 and in Moscow on January 18.

"We are ready to hold a serious dialogue on mutual agreements and take steps that will provide more security to everyone in Europe, including Russia," she pointed out. "However, we cannot and will not deviate from the basic principles of the Helsinki Accords," Baerbock insisted. Those include the inviolability of borders, the right to choose alliances and the rejection of threats as a policy tool, the German top diplomat specified.

"And we are determined to react if Russia chooses the path of escalation," Baerbock stressed.