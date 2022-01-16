Moscow has no desire to wage war against Kiev - former Ukrainian security official

KIEV, January 16. /TASS/. Claims that Russia is plotting an invasion of Ukraine are nothing but a media campaign waged amid Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees, a former head of Ukrainian security service SBU's Main Investigative Department, General Vasily Vovk, has said.

"I have no idea why people are describing all these scenarios. Hypothetically, everything is possible," he told the Ukraine-24 TV channel. "At the moment, Russia has no intention of <…> waging a full-scale war against Ukraine."

He recalled several predictions that have already proved to be false. "How about the invasion of Ukraine, predicted to take place overnight December 24 into December 25?" he asked rhetorically.

By fanning such speculations, US officials, including US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, are trying to justify their policies in Ukraine, the former security official believes.

"What’s the point in all this tension-building? To provide us with more weapons, which we are requesting. We are turning Ukraine into a depot of weapons and explosives," Vovk said.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in a Financial Times interview on Saturday that the US administration has drafted 18 scenarios of action in case of a presumed ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has castigated claims of Russian aggression against Ukraine as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.