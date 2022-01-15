Foreign terrorists took part in Kazakhstan riots, but didn’t lead them - CSTO chief

MINSK, January 15. /TASS/. Foreign nationals were among the terrorist groups participating in the unrest in Kazakhstan, but they were not the main participants, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in a televised interview with Belarus-1 channel on Saturday.

"We can say that terrorists group were operating. Among those arrested are foreigners from different countries. You have read about it. Of course, we cannot say that foreigners prevailed there," the CSTO Secretary General said.

Zas pointed out that "the events that took place in Kazakhstan have once again proved that it is necessary to strengthen capabilities to ensure collective security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the [CSTO] states."

"In general, the situation emerging in the CSTO area of responsibility, around our countries, calls for the need to really enhance the effectiveness of our organization - the CSTO," Zas said.