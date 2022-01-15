Venezuelan Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, January 15. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia met with Russia’s Ambassador to the republic Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov to discuss cooperation between the countries, including in the economy.

"We had an extraordinary working meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, thinking about the bilateral agenda for 2022 and strengthening existing cooperation in various areas," Plasencia wrote on Twitter.

The minister noted that the countries have already established cooperation in the field of politics, economy, culture, healthcare.