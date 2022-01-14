Police detained 2,000 people during unrest — Kazakh president

NUR-SULTAN, January 14. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said law enforcement agencies detained about 2,000 people during the unrest and the state of emergency in January.

"During the events of the ‘tragic January’ and the ensuing state of emergency about 2,000 people have been detained for various offenses," he said on Twitter on Friday. "Persons that committed serious offenses will be punished in accordance with law."

He said he had ordered prosecutors, when considering the other cases, to seek milder punishment in the event the crimes didn’t have aggravating circumstances.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with ransacked buildings and attacks on police, military servicemen and government offices in many cities, mostly in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, while the exact number of fatalities hasn’t been reported. The Kazakh president requested assistance from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization and the bloc deployed peacekeepers to Kazakhstan. Law and order were generally restored to all of the country’s regions, Kazakh authorities said.