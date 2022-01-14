Tokayev lifts state of emergency in Shymkent, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions

NUR-SULTAN, January 14. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to lift the state of emergency in the city of Shymkent, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions from 18:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time) on January 14 by his decree on Friday, the press service reported.

"From 18:00 on January 14, 2022, to lift the state of emergency within the boundaries of the city of Shymkent, introduced by the president’s decree on January 5, 2022, No. 734 "On the introduction of a state of emergency in the city of Shymkent," the document reads.

The same decrees were signed regarding East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Kazakhstan’s president earlier lifted the state of emergency in the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions on January 13. Currently, a state of emergency is in force in 10 of the 17 regions of the country, which was declared on January 5.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities, starting with Almaty, a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, have now been restored to all of the country’s regions.