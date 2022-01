NUR-SULTAN, January 14. /TASS/. Law enforcement officials detained 2,159 persons in Kazakhstan's Almaty due to their participation in unlawful actions, looting and other crimes, the information center of the City Commandant’s Office said on Friday.

"In total, 2,159 participants in unlawful actions, looting and other crimes were detained. 67 small arms and 3,112 munitions were seized," the Office said.