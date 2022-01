BERLIN, January 13./TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called important and necessary Russia’s contacts with NATO and the US on security issues.

"It is very important that we are using different formats," he said in Berlin on Thursday after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Olaf Scholz called this "an attempt to take a constructive path" even if not everything works out. "This is difficult, and everybody sees this, but such contacts are necessary as well," the chancellor added.