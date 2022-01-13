US’ potential anti-Russian sanctions continue Washington’s destructive course — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. US military aid to Ukraine and the new draft package of sanctions against Russia continue Washington’s destructive course on support of Kiev authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We view it as the continuation of the undoubtedly destructive Washington’s course on supporting the Kiev regime," she said.

Zakharova also noted EU’s "increasingly anti-Russian position" and unwillingness to aid in resolution of the intra-Ukrainian crisis. The spokeswoman also pointed to contradictions in the US’ actions regarding the preparation of potential sanctions against Russia for the allegedly potential invasion of Ukraine.

"All the while underscoring that the US are ‘guarding’ the basic international legal principles; it is very interesting, because all these materials [on sanctions] are being introduced by American lawmakers, affecting or seeking to affect what is happening here," she concluded.

Previously, a group of Democratic US lawmakers led by Robert Menendez introduced a bill on restrictions against Russia in case of escalation around Ukraine. The bill implies imposition of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, Russian General Staff head and other top military officers. Besides, the restrictions may involve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.