German defense chief praises Russia-NATO talks as ‘very good sign’

BERLIN, January 13. /TASS/. Speaking to the German broadcaster RBB German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Thursday that she welcomed contacts between Russia and NATO on Europe’s security situation.

"We are now in a situation where we can resume talks that we haven't had for a very long time," she said. "The fact that we can talk to each other again and stop the escalation is a very good sign," Lambrecht noted.

Wednesday's Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels was the second stage of consultations between Russia and Western states on Moscow's proposals regarding European security. The first stage, which was the Russia-US talks, took place in Geneva on January 10.