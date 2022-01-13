Russian military planes evacuate over 2,000 Russian and foreign citizens from Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have evacuated more than 2,000 Russian and foreign citizens from Kazakhstan to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 2,241 Russian and foreign citizens were flown to Russia from the Republic of Kazakhstan onboard planes belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ military transport aviation," the report said.

The Russians and foreigners who arrived in Kazakhstan for the New Year holidays were unable to leave the country on their own due to the insurrection that had erupted and the closure of the Almaty International Airport that ensued.

"Stuck in their hotels, they appealed to the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping force for help in returning to the Russian Federation," the Defense Ministry said.

Protests broke out in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots and attacks against police and military personnel, with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left thousands of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.