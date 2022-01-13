{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Protests in Kazakhstan

Belarus begins peacekeepers’ pullout from Kazakhstan — top brass

"The pullout of the peacekeeping contingent is beginning today and will be completed within ten days," the Defense Ministry of Belarus said in a statement

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. The Belarusian peacekeepers operating within the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have wrapped up their mission in Kazakhstan and are beginning their pullout from the Central Asian republic, the Defense Ministry of Belarus announced on Thursday.

"The participation of the Belarusian military contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in settling the crisis situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan has been completed. The pullout of the peacekeeping contingent is beginning today and will be completed within ten days," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left thousands of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. The country declared a state of emergency from January 5.

The Belarusian peacekeepers operating within the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in Kazakhstan provided security for an arsenal in the community of Kopchegai and the Zhetygen military airfield near Almaty.

Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.

Kazakh President Tokayev announced at a meeting with CSTO Chief Stanislav Zas in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday that the organization’s peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan had come to an end. For his part, Zas said that the pullout of the CSTO peacekeeping forces from the Central Asian republic would begin on Thursday and would be completed within ten days.

