Risks of new coronavirus waves remain, Russian PM says

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection is radically different from the one the country experienced last year, however, the risks of the new waves of incidence still remain, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his video address to the participants of the 13th Gaidar Forum.

"This year, the forum again will be held in an online format. The risks of the new waves of the coronavirus remain while the situation is cardinally different from the one last year," he noted.

The head of the government reiterated that vaccines against COVID-19 had already appeared, first in Russia, then in other countries. "By the end of last year, the share of those who got inoculated with the first component approached 60% overall worldwide - this is several billion people," he noted.

The Gaidar Forum is an annual international research and practical conference on economics that has been held since 2010. The event is traditionally co-organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia (AIRR). TASS is the general information partner of the forum.