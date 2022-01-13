Expert says children are among confirmed Omicron patients

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. There are children among confirmed Omicron patients, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"There are children, including young ones, among those infected with the Omicron variant. The data is being verified," she said.

According to Ruzhentsova, there is no data on whether kids tend to have a mild or severe form of the disease.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, named after the Greek letter omicron, was first discovered in southern Africa in 2021. According to the latest data, nearly 700 Omicron cases have so far been recorded in Russia.