US will not agree to go back to 1997, deputy secretary of state says

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The United States will not agree that NATO cannot expand any further and is unwilling to go back to 1997, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at a press conference following Wednesday’s meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

"We were basically saying to the Russians, ‘Some of the things you’ve put on the table are non-starters for us.’ We are not going to agree that NATO cannot expand any further. We are not going to agree to go back to 1997," she pointed out.