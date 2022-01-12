Japan's top diplomat says Tokyo working to resume exchange program with Russia — TV

TOKYO, January 12. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday during a meeting with Naomichi Suzuki, governor of Japan's northern Hokkaido prefecture, that the Japanese government is working to resume the visa-free exchange program with Russia, suspended because of the pandemic, as soon as possible, NHK television reported on Wednesday.

Hayashi stressed that in this connection, the authorities are monitoring the situation regarding the spread of a new coronavirus in Japan and abroad.

In addition, the top diplomat touched on the issue of resolving the territorial problem with Russia. Hayashi said that Tokyo is persistently negotiating this issue with Moscow, taking into account the position of the former Japanese residents of the southern Kuril Islands, NHK notes.

The visa-free exchange program is agreed upon annually by the parties, and the trips themselves are usually from May to October. They began in 1992 on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement to improve mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. During this period, more than 8,000 residents of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan visited Japan, and more than 18,000 Japanese visited the southern part of the Kuril Islands.

In September 2017, following a high-level agreement, Moscow and Tokyo organized the first charter flight to the southern islands of the Kuril archipelago for former residents to visit their ancestral graves. Because of the coronavirus, Japan and Russia haven’t conducted visa-free exchanges for a second year in a row.