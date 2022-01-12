Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani positions near Armenian border

BAKU, January 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported shelling along the border from Armenian territory Tuesday night.

"From 23:20 (22:20 Moscow time) on January 11 to 05:10 (04:10 Moscow time) on January 12, the Armenian Armed Forces fired from positions located in the village of Yukhary Shorzha in the Basarkecheyar region and in the Shamshaddin region using small arms and large-caliber machine guns at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the adjacent settlements of the Kalbajar and Tovuz regions," the statement says.

According to the Azeri military brass, the escalation by Armenia "without specific reasons and in violation of the trilateral agreements is a military provocation and a military gamble."

In all cases, Azerbaijani forces "provided an adequate and proportional response," Baku said, adding that there were no casualties and no vehicles were damaged.

According to the ministry, the situation is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani forces, who were put on a beefed-up security level.

Last Tuesday, the Azeri defense agency reported one Azerbaijani serviceman killed by an Armenian fire at the Kalbajar section of the border. Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported Armenian positions having been shelled with the use of drones and artillery. Baku denied the use of aviation and artillery.