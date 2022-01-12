No Internet blackouts in Kazakh capital for more than day

NUR-SULTAN, January 12. / TASS /. An access to the wired Internet, which was repeatedly denied in the Kazakh capital over the past few days, has been restored without significant interruptions for more than a day, TASS correspondent said on Wednesday, noting that there was the access to the mobile Internet.

The Internet access in Nur-Sultan was regained on Tuesday at about 06:30 local time (03:30 Moscow Time) and has not been interrupted since then, except for few short-term outages, which were likely caused by an increased load on the network as a whole.

On January 10, the access to the mobile Internet in Kazakhstan’s capital was temporarily restored. From 23:00 (20:00 Moscow Time) to 07:00 (04:00 Moscow Time), a curfew is in effect in the capital amid the state of emergency.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.