North Korea successfully launches hypersonic missile on January 11 - agency

TASS, January 12. North Korea has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency stated.

According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended this event. The missile travelled more than 1,000 km, accurately hitting the target.

As South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) noted, on January 11 at 07:27 local time (01:27 Moscow Time), a ballistic missile was launched from an inland area of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km, according to initial estimates, and at a top speed of Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound. According to the JCS, this launch could have been carried out as part of the North Korean winter drills.

The Kyodo agency reported that the missile fell outside the Japanese Exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. According to some government sources, no information about any damage to the Japanese side as a result of the launch has been reported yet.