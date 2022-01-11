Russian ambassador to UK says NATO pushes Ukraine to be more aggressive

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin accused NATO of emboldening Ukraine to act more aggressively, Sky News television reported on Tuesday.

"We see that NATO is pushing Ukraine to be more and more aggressive in a sense," he said.

Moscow, he said, is on the contrary seeking to reduce tensions in Europe.

Countries like Ukraine have the right to ensure their security as they see fit but they also have to take into account the interests of their neighbors, Kelin said. Granting NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia could create the risk of war, the ambassador warned.

Kelin criticized NATO exercises near Russian borders, such as the recent maneuvers in the Black Sea.

"It is dangerous for us. It contains the risk of a large-scale war," he said. "That is why we need to act."

Russia also holds drill to be prepared to repel any threats, the ambassador said. Still, the country wants to agree, once and forever, on the terms that would allow it to co-exist with the US and NATO, he said.

The idea for Russia to join NATO is unrealistic, he said.

Russia and the US held talks in Geneva dedicated to security guarantees on January 10. A Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss Moscow’s concerns about European security is scheduled in Brussels for January 12, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna is planned for January 13.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17, 2021 published Russia’s proposed draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO.