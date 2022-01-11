Russian MFA lays into White House comments on talks as ‘misguided’

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday lashed out at the White House comments that followed the bilateral security talks in Geneva.

"Regarding the multiple misguided statements by the White House press secretary, it’s frankly regrettable that the US leadership is represented by people that are so clueless about the matter," the Russian diplomat said on Telegram. "We advise that the colleague makes sure to use critical thinking and thoroughly double check at least the most important matters so as not to come off as incompetent to the entire world."

Russia and the US held talks in Geneva dedicated to security guarantees on January 10. A Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss Moscow’s concerns about European security is scheduled in Brussels for January 12, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna is planned for January 13.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said after the January 10 talks that the US was preparing itself for the "likelihood" that Russia will spread "disinformation about commitments that have not been made" during the negotiations.