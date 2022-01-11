First meeting of Kazakhstan’s new government to be held on January 12

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s newly appointed government will gather for its first meeting on January 12 to discuss the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decrees, Alikhana Smailova, spokesperson for the country’s prime minister, said on Tuesday.

"The agenda includes measures to implement the presidential orders voiced during his speech at the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament on January 11, and the sanitary situation," she said.

Due to the emergency situation, the government meeting will be broadcast live.

The new government was approved by President Tokayev earlier on Tuesday. The foreign, defense and interior ministers have preserved their posts.