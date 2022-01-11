Macron says France welcomes Russia-US talks

PARIS, January 11. /TASS/. France welcomes the talks between Russia and the US, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"I think it’s positive that Russia and the US are talking to each other," Macron said at a news conference, referring to the January 10 negotiations. "These discussions concern Ukraine but aren’t limited to it."

"They are also about the collective security of these two great powers," he went on to say.

Europe needs to be involved in the talks whenever they turn to security issues affecting the continent, he said. Europe, he said, is involved in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and will continue to do so as part of the Normandy Format.