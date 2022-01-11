No shooting heard in Kazakhstan’s Almaty for over 24 hours — TASS correspondent

ALMATY, January 11. /TASS/. No shooting has been heard in Kazakhstan’s Almaty for over 24 hours, the city is returning to normal life, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

A large number of people and cars can be seen on the streets today, most shops have reopened.

However, according to the TASS correspondent, patrols continue to monitor the situation in certain parts of the city.

Protests erupted in various Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots that involved attacks on police officers, service members and government buildings in many cities of the country, primarily in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, and the number of casualties is unknown. The CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country at President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s request. Law and order, the Kazakh authorities affirm, was generally restored to all of the country’s regions. Major unrest took place in Almaty, with the city’s airport seized by rioters.