Events in Kazakhstan show importance of reliable allies — Belarusian parliamentary speaker

MINSK, January 11. /TASS/. Events in Kazakhstan demonstrated that in addition to internal stability countries need reliable allies, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko said on Tuesday.

"Today, under the conditions of the transforming world, it’s not only the internal stability, a dialogue between the government and the people that are important but also the presence of reliable allies that are ready to provide support when necessary. The events in Kazakhstan vividly confirm this," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to him, the protests in Kazakhstan that immediately transformed into mass looting and acts of violence, starkly demonstrated that not a single state is safe against external interference. "The technology of guided chaos, successfully tested in different parts of the world, including in our country, yet again showed its effectiveness. Hundreds of those killed, thousands of wounded - and this is by far not the complete outcome of ‘the implementation of citizens’ democratic rights to a protest.’ And this is precisely how Western representatives assess the bloody mayhem in Kazakhstan," the lawmaker noted.

He noted that, in a country friendly to Belarus, an attempt of a state coup occurred aiming to take over power, create another hotspot of tensions and counteract integration processes in the post-Soviet space. "Facing the external danger, the country’s president turned to its allies for support and it was immediately provided which was unexpected both for the rioters and for their Western handlers," the speaker pointed out.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.