Kazakh President announces 5-year moratorium on pay rise for officials

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a 5-year moratorium on pay rises for ministers, heads of regions and lawmakers.

"Speaking about budget revenues, certain items of expenditure require mentioning. I would like to highlight the salaries of government members, lawmakers and, certainly, akims [heads of administrations - TASS]. This matter was proactively discussed in public settings at the turn of the last year," Tokayev said, speaking on Tuesday in the lower house of the legislative assembly.

"I fundamentally believe that the salaries of the mentioned category of public servants are quite sufficient. Therefore, I consider it possible to announce a five-year moratorium on pay rises for government members, akims of regions and lawmakers," he noted.

Members of the parliament will hopefully perceive this piece of news "with understanding," the head of state said. "We will continue raising salaries for administrative government officials and state employees as budget opportunities grow," he added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings being ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, President Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. According to authorities, law and order was restored to all of the country’s regions.