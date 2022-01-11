Effectiveness of CSTO mission to Kazakhstan obvious to entire world, diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The effectiveness of a peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Kazakhstan is obvious to the entire world, and only those who are not monitoring the situation in the republic cannot see it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russia-1 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The effectiveness of this mission, these steps, is obvious to the entire world. Only those who do not monitor the situation at all cannot recognize it, for example, those without the Internet or those without any desire to access [this information], read, watch and listen. There is no other way," the diplomat noted.

According to the spokeswoman, negative statements about CSTO peacekeepers’ operations in Kazakhstan are generally intentionally made by those who exclude themselves from the international information field while "again intentionally misinform their own public."

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kazakh president said that the pullout of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from the republic would begin in two days and would take no more than 10 days.