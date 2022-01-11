Taliban refute Tajik leader’s claims of terrorist camps near CSTO southern borders

TEHRAN, January 11. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan has refuted statements by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon about the operation of terrorist training camps in northeastern Afghanistan near the southern borders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Second Deputy Information and Culture Minister in the Taliban’s interim government Bilal Karimi wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"We strongly reject the claim by Tajikistan’s president that a number of camps for destructive activities were created in Afghanistan in the regions bordering Tajikistan. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban’s name for the republic - TASS) assures all neighboring countries that our borders are secure and nothing will threaten any country, including Tajikistan, from our territory," he emphasized.

The Taliban official also added that "some fugitives [from Afghanistan] are biased and destructive and some individuals relay false information to international [players] and neighboring countries which is not true in any way."

On Monday, during an emergency meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, held in a videoconference format, the Tajik leader said that according to Tajikistan’s special services, over 40 camps and centers for training terrorists with over 6,000 militants were located in Afghanistan’s northeastern provinces near the southern borders of the CSTO. The Tajikistani president noted that the heightened activity of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan directly affects the CSTO’s collective security zone and pointed out the necessity to "create a security belt around Afghanistan."