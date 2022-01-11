Kazakhstan vows to release all four detained Kyrgyz citizens — Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry

BISHKEK, January 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan stated its readiness to release all four citizens of Kyrgyzstan previously detained under suspicion of involvement in mass riots in the republic, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan announced Tuesday.

"An agreement was achieved with the Kazakh side on the release of the four previously detained citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement says.

Overall, a total of five Kyrgyz citizens were detained during the mass riots in Kazakhstan. One of them, jazz player Vikram Ruzakhunov, was released and returned to Bishkek on January 10.

The Foreign Ministry also confirmed that two Kyrgyz citizens died during the riots in Kazakhstan, adding that it is currently working on obtaining permission for the relatives of the dead to enter the republic.

"In regards to the recent events in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on the compatriots currently in Kazakhstan to comply with the laws and rules of the state of residence, to resist provocations, not to take parts in a conflict situation, to avoid places of mass gathering of people, and to stay in their areas of residence," the statement underscores.

Since the beginning of January, over 200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have been evacuated from Kazakhstan.