US does not want to see CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan — State Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The US leadership was not interested in the deployment of the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan; instead, Washington needed instability, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin opined in his Telegram channel Tuesday.

"The US leadership would like the CSTO peacekeeping mission to not exist at all, so that the unstable situation in Kazakhstan remained," he said, noting that Washington is currently demanding explanation from Kazakhstan as to why it turned to CSTO for help.

According to Volodin," humanitarian problems, suffering of the people, destruction of the state are secondary for Washington."

"The entire world saw this during the NATO invasion of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan without any request from their side. The people of these countries are still suffering from the consequences of American intervention," the speaker pointed out.

"The stability in the region is facilitated by the position of China and our other partners within CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, concerned over participation of foreign mercenaries in attacks on civilians and law enforcement, in capture of state and other facilities," the speaker concluded.