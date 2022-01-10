US plans to negotiate with Russian government after security consultations - diplomat

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US administration plans to hold additional negotiations with Russian government officials after several security-related meetings due this week, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has told reporters.

"We will go through all of these discussions this week. We will reflect on them all. I expect that incorporating those, talking with our partners and allies at NATO, at OSCE, we will then have further conversations with the Russian Government and decide on the best way forward," she said during a special phone briefing following Russian-US consultations on security guarantees, held in Geneva on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the consultations that Russia would decide on its further steps regarding security guarantees following the meetings with NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), due January 12 and 13.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were held in Geneva on Monday. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council will gather for a meeting in Vienna on the following day. The central topic of these meetings will be Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic region.