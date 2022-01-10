Developments in Kazakhstan may lead to higher power, gas prices in Ukraine — expert

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Developments in Kazakhstan may lead to a price spike in Ukraine for electricity generated at power plants and for gas, Ukrainian independent expert Alexander Khmelevsky told UNIAN news agency.

"The situation is challenging as regards supplies of liquefied gas from Kazakhstan, which delivered to Ukraine about a third of the liquefied gas consumed in our country. Although deliveries have been contracted recently because of growing gas demand in Kazakhstan, a further reduction or the complete stoppage of supplies may lead to a shortage of liquefied gas in Ukraine and a price hike," the expert said.

Developments in Kazakhstan also caused a price increase for uranium, which is a fuel component for nuclear power plants, and the electricity price can also grow because of that, Khmelevsky said. "Kazakhstan mines about 40% of global uranium production. Therefore, developments in Kazakhstan have already entailed a uranium price spike on global exchanges. This can lead to an increase in the cost of fuel for nuclear power plants purchased by Ukraine and therefore to surging electricity prices," he added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings being ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.