Arrival of peacekeepers helped retake city of Almaty from terrorists — Kazakh president

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. The arrival of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan helped Kazakh law enforcement officers retake the city of Almaty from the terrorists, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an online CSTO summit on Monday.

"Bandits seized Almaty and nine regional centers. We launched a counterterrorism operation. Kazakhstan asked the CSTO for assistance, which turned out to be extremely timely. After learning of the arrival of three military cargo planes in the capital, the militants abandoned [their] plans to seize the presidential residence," he pointed out.

According to the president, it provided Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to send additional forces to Almaty and retake the city from the terrorists. The president noted that in Kazakhstan’s time of trouble, the CSTO proved its effectiveness as a credible political and military organization. Tokayev also suggested optimizing the time frame for the CSTO’s response to crisis situations.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots that involved attacks on police officers, service members, and government buildings in many cities of the country, primarily in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, and the number of casualties is unknown. The CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country at President Tokayev’s request. Constitutional order, the Kazakh authorities affirm, was generally restored to all of the country’s regions by January 7.