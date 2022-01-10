Kyrgyz prime minister views stabilizing situation in Kazakhstan as CSTO’s priority

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. Normalizing the situation in Kazakhstan remains the main focus of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov stated on Monday during an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

"Stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan is a top priority for the CSTO," the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet noted.

According to Japarov, the steps taken by the CSTO countries to support Kazakhstan "confirm the unity of the organization’s views on the existing challenges and threats to security."

"We are speaking out against terrorism, expressing our interest in stabilizing the situation in Kazakhstan as soon as possible. We are ready to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Kazakhstan," the prime minister went on to say.

At the same time, Japarov pointed out that numerous media and social networks spread some unchecked information about involving foreigners, in particular Kyrgyz citizens, in the riots in Kazakhstan. Thus, he called on the Kazakh authorities "to carry out an open investigation into every case."