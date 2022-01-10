CSTO peacekeepers to leave Kazakhstan after their mission is over — security official

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. Not a single CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeper will stay in Kazakhstan after the peacekeeping operation is over, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Monday after the CSTO online summit.

"The heads of state confirmed that not a single peacekeeper will remain on Kazakhstan’s territory after that [the end of the peacekeeping operation]," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

He recalled that the CSTO contingent was deployed to Kazakhstan for a short period of time, until the situation in that country stabilizes. "The situation in Kazakhstan is demonstrating tendencies towards the localization of conflicts. The country’s northern and northwestern regions have been taken under control, with practically 90% of Kazakhstan’s settlements, cities and regions being under control of state agencies. Certain instability is still observed in Almaty and the Almaty region," he said.

He stressed that the CSTO has proved its effectiveness. "Statements by some politicians, first of all by my American colleague [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken that they [the United States] demand explanations from Kazakhstan (about the request for the deployment of CSTO peacekeepers - TASS) sound very silly. <…> After all, Kazakhstan is not a member of NATO, it is a CSTO member. And it is only natural that this organization helps normalize the situation in that country," he said.

He also noted that today there are new formats of hybrid wars. "The enemy is invisible, it is somewhere abroad and later various leaders, fugitive officials emerge. They call for overthrowing the authorities [in Kazakhstan] from abroad, from France. What do the French authorities think about it? Such people are to be arrested and brought to criminal responsibility for incitement. Where is European democracy in this situation?" Volfovich said.

Situation in Kazakhstan

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings being ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still tense.

On Monday, Tokayev said that the CSTO mission will soon be completed. Currently, the CSTO peacekeeping mission has 2,030 troops and 250 combat vehicles.