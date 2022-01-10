Moscow-led bloc clarifies legal reasons for activities in Kazakhstan — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Monday’s summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) made it possible for all the world to see the legal grounds for the organization’s activities in Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One.

"The reason why I would like to highlight the unique nature of this event that has just taken place online before our very eyes is because today, the whole world saw the legal grounds and principles based on which the organization and each of its members made this decision [on the deployment of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan]," she pointed out.

According to the diplomat, the online meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council was a unique event for a number of reasons. "First, the organization itself assessed the developments in Kazakhstan and the efforts that the CSTO body is making. Second, the leaders expressed their countries’ positions on the issue and, most importantly, clarified their countries’ efforts as part of collective activities aimed at stabilizing the situation [in Kazakhstan]," Zakharova stressed.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Tokayev declared January 10 to be a day of national mourning.