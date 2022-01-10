Kazakhstan grappling with global terrorism, Putin affirms

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has come up against international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council on Monday.

"This is indeed aggression stemming from international terrorism that we are witnessing right now," he pointed out.

"Where did those gangs of armed men come from, who received training at foreign centers and clearly had experience in fighting in hot spots around the world?" Putin posited.