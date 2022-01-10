Situation in Kazakhstan to be stabilized shortly, Putin believes

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the situation across Kazakhstan will be stabilized through joint efforts shortly.

"I am convinced that, though joint efforts, the situation in the entire country will be taken under control and stabilized shortly, and the Kazakhstan territory will finally have peace and tranquility again," Putin said at the CSTO Collective Security Council emergency video meeting Monday.

He added that the situation is being gradually stabilized and that a number of essential facilities have been completely cleared of the militants.

"Thanks to the measures taken by the Kazakh leadership with our support, the situation [in the republic] is gradually being normalized; a number of essential objects, including the Almaty airport, have been completely cleared of terrorists and bandits by the Kazakh military and law enforcement," Putin said.