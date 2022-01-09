Almost no shooting sounds in Almaty over past 12 hours, says TASS correspondent

ALMATY, January 9. /TASS/. There have been almost no shooting sounds heard in Almaty since this morning, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

Dozens of burnt cars are being evacuated from the streets. Some food stores have opened, though there is still the shortage of bread. Problems with cash also persist in the city.

The military have started patrolling the streets of Almaty, a TASS correspondent reported.

There are 2-3 trucks with dozens of servicemen with rifles at a ready on all of the city's streets.

The Republic Square, one of the epicenters of riots, still cannot be approached closer than one quarter. The blocks are now guarded by the police as well. The city is still surrounded by checkpoints, though the number of servicemen at them has decreased.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.