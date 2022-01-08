Three servicemen killed by blast in south-east of Turkey

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. At least three Turkish servicemen were killed by a blast on the Turkish-Syrian border on Saturday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Three of our servicemen died after an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists detonated in the Akcakale district in the province of Sanliufra," the ministry said in a statement.

The Sabah newspaper reported that the blast also wounded a serviceman of the Turkish armed forces. He was taken to the nearest hospital. According to the publication, members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is recognized as a terrorist group in the republic, was behind the attack.