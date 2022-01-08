Envoy: Over 170 Kazakh citizens cannot get back home from Russia

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. More than 170 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan cannot get back to the country from Russia, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev said in an interview aired by the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve starting January 9.

"As of yesterday, there were around 170 people, whereas [now] the number is much higher, of course. <…> Many choose Russia as a transit country, thinking that they will manage to return. However, I expect the situation to get better starting tomorrow as the Almaty airport will start working after (January - TASS) 10, whereas the Astana airport has already returned to peaceful life," he explained.

Kazakh citizens willing to return home are staying not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but in many other Russian cities as well, the diplomat added.

"We are doing everything to encourage our people, some being satisfied, some not satisfied, but overall, the process is under control," he noted.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty.