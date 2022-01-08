Lukashenko, Tokayev discuss situation in Kazakhstan and further actions

MINSK, January 8. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and further actions, press service of the Belarusian leader This was reported on Saturday.

"The telephone conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the morning of January 8. The heads of state discussed the situation and situation in Kazakhstan, as well as further actions," the statement said.