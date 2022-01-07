Situation in Kazakhstan’s Semei taken under control - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. The situation in East Kazakhstan’s city of Semei has been taken under control, with all urban services operating routinely, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing the region’s head, Danial Akhmetov.

According to the television channel, the region’s head arrived on a working visit to the city. He met with top executives of the biggest companies and banks and noted that people receive their social allowances and wages in due time. He thanked the city residents for their patience and called on them not to yield to provocations.

"The situation in general is calm, <…> we have an emergency situation regime and have launched an anti-terrorist operation," Akhmetov told Khabar-24.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.