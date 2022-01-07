Terrorist threat alert was set at critical level in Kazakhstan - agency

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. The Kazakh government has set the terror threat alert at the critical, or red, level, the National Security Committee said on Friday.

The level means special services have broader powers, such as the right to perform body searches, inspections of personal belongings and vehicles. They are also allowed to keep tabs on phone conversations and enter people’s homes.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later growing into mass riots and attacks on government offices. Thousands of casualties have been reported, including fatalities. The Kazakh president asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their tasks in Kazakhstan. The government said order has generally been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7, while the situation is the most difficult in Almaty.